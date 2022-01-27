Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Raised by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 25,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.39. 140,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,409,473. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.60.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

