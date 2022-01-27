Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Raised to “Hold” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Coloplast A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coloplast A/S from 975.00 to 990.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coloplast A/S from 1,038.00 to 1,033.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Coloplast A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coloplast A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,055.67.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS CLPBY opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.