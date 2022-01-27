Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €6.94 ($7.89).

CBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.25) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.67) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.59) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday.

CBK opened at €7.65 ($8.70) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.14. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a 1 year high of €7.97 ($9.06). The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

