Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 481 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 77,157 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 29,767 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 550.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.99.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.