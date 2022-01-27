Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,053 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JOE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in St. Joe in the first quarter worth about $1,955,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in St. Joe by 71.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in St. Joe by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in St. Joe by 37.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 82,108 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in St. Joe by 1.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Shares of JOE opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.10. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.88.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.