Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

