Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 136.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $173,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter worth $159,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.87) earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.