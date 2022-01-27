Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 259 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEE. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 8,945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth $63,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air stock opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $70.31.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.47.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

