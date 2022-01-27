Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 371 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,664 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in City were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in City by 59.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in City by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in City by 6.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $81.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.93. City Holding has a 12-month low of $68.55 and a 12-month high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.21. City had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 36.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that City Holding will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. City’s dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

