Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in uniQure by 114.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 56,427 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in uniQure during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,298,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in uniQure by 2.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Knott David M increased its holdings in uniQure by 12.0% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 46,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.41. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $804.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. uniQure’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

