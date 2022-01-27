Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $71.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.69. Community Bank System has a one year low of $64.24 and a one year high of $82.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.67.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,358,000 after acquiring an additional 765,439 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.