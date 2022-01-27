Comparing PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

PetVivo has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Medical has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PetVivo and Globus Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $10,000.00 1,951.60 -$3.52 million ($0.40) -5.00 Globus Medical $789.04 million 8.13 $102.29 million $1.81 35.12

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than PetVivo. PetVivo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PetVivo and Globus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -19,720.00% -188.55% -93.93% Globus Medical 19.87% 13.66% 12.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PetVivo and Globus Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetVivo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Globus Medical 0 1 10 0 2.91

PetVivo presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 250.00%. Globus Medical has a consensus target price of $88.45, indicating a potential upside of 39.21%. Given PetVivo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PetVivo is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Globus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of Globus Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Globus Medical beats PetVivo on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PetVivo Company Profile

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions. The firm’s lead product includes Kush, is an intra-articular injection comprised of patented, gel-like biomaterials that is being commercialized for companion animal osteoarthritis. The company was founded by John Lai and John F. Dolan on March 31, 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The company was founded by David C. Paul, David D. Davidar and Andrew Iott in March 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, PA.

