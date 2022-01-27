Comparing Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) & HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Worldline and HealthEquity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worldline $3.14 billion 2.08 $186.99 million N/A N/A HealthEquity $733.57 million 5.86 $8.83 million ($0.07) -734.90

Worldline has higher revenue and earnings than HealthEquity.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Worldline and HealthEquity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worldline 0 0 0 0 N/A HealthEquity 0 2 9 0 2.82

HealthEquity has a consensus price target of $74.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.83%. Given HealthEquity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than Worldline.

Profitability

This table compares Worldline and HealthEquity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worldline N/A N/A N/A HealthEquity -0.82% 4.60% 2.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of HealthEquity shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Worldline has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthEquity has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HealthEquity beats Worldline on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal services, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card and loyalty services, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment comprises of issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital banking, and account payments services. The Mobility and e-Transactional Services segment refers to trusted digitization, e-ticketing, contact and consumer cloud, and connected living and mobility business division. The company was founded on July 31, 1990 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

