Comparing Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) & Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and Sanara MedTech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zimmer Biomet $7.02 billion 3.58 -$138.90 million $3.89 30.97 Sanara MedTech $15.59 million 10.69 -$4.36 million ($0.64) -34.11

Sanara MedTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zimmer Biomet. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zimmer Biomet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Zimmer Biomet and Sanara MedTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zimmer Biomet 1 8 12 0 2.52 Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus target price of $166.22, suggesting a potential upside of 37.96%. Sanara MedTech has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.14%. Given Sanara MedTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than Zimmer Biomet.

Profitability

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zimmer Biomet 10.39% 12.67% 6.54% Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72%

Volatility and Risk

Zimmer Biomet has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Sanara MedTech on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division. The EMEA segment focuses in Europe and includes the Middle East and African markets for all product categories except Dental. The Asia Pacific segment comprises of Japan, China and Australia and includes other Asian and Pacific markets for all product categories except Dental. The company was founded by Justin O. Zimmer in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

