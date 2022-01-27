Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 26.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 1.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 1.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 214,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

STRO opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.81. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.07.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on STRO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

