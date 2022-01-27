Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 36,268 MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $736.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.06. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.56 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

