Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 45.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,163 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,487 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 33.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 72,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 33.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 28.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after buying an additional 47,572 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 17.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

NYSE CUBI opened at $59.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.