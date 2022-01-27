ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $96.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ConocoPhillips traded as high as $89.21 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 62960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.11.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,114 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.72.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

