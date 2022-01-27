Contrasting First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) & Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) and First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

42.1% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Provident Bancorp and First Bancorp of Indiana’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $63.95 million 4.99 $11.98 million $0.96 18.56 First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Provident Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Dividends

Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Provident Bancorp pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and First Bancorp of Indiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp 24.39% N/A N/A First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Provident Bancorp and First Bancorp of Indiana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.01%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services. The company was founded on November 25, 1998 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

