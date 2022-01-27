Contrasting Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM)

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Olaplex and FOMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex N/A N/A N/A FOMO N/A -6.23% -148.02%

89.7% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Olaplex and FOMO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 2 9 1 2.92 FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Olaplex presently has a consensus price target of $34.73, indicating a potential upside of 69.07%. Given Olaplex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Olaplex is more favorable than FOMO.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Olaplex and FOMO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $282.25 million 47.17 $39.28 million N/A N/A FOMO N/A N/A -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

Olaplex has higher revenue and earnings than FOMO.

Summary

Olaplex beats FOMO on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

About FOMO

FOMO Corp. focuses on incubation and acceleration business. The company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. It develops various direct investment and affiliations. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc. FOMO Corp. was founded in 2012 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

