Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

VLRS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

VLRS opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.70. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 48,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 38,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 54.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

