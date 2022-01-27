Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.53.

CPPMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of CPPMF opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $635.30 million and a P/E ratio of 8.16.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $108.95 million for the quarter.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

