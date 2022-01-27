Coral Products (LON:CRU) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) traded up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.80 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.75 ($0.20). 218,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 211,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.20).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.81 million and a P/E ratio of 29.50.

In other Coral Products news, insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £10,500 ($14,166.22).

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers lotion pumps, trigger sprays, aerosol caps, food containers, and nozzles, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

