Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) will post $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core & Main’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.54.

CNM traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $23.70. 839,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,159. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

