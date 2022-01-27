Cormark Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GAU. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.80 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.05.

Shares of TSE GAU opened at C$0.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 21.78, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Galiano Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.81 and a twelve month high of C$1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$195.70 million and a P/E ratio of 3.92.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.04.

In other news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$114,800.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

