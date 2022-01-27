Corning (NYSE:GLW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Corning (NYSE:GLW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning updated its Q1 guidance to $0.48-0.53 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.40.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

