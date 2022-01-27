Corning (NYSE:GLW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Corning (NYSE:GLW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning updated its Q1 guidance to $0.48-0.53 EPS.
Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.40.
In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Corning Company Profile
Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.
Read More: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.