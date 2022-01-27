Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Corsair Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $391.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.20 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSR traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.86. 968,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.00. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

