Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at KeyCorp

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COUP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.85.

Coupa Software stock opened at $119.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.36. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $118.71 and a 12-month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $89,520.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,695 shares of company stock valued at $14,078,973. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Coupa Software by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

