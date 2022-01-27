Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,492,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,482,000 after buying an additional 278,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,696,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,311,000 after buying an additional 273,448 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,657,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,123,000 after buying an additional 68,538 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 173.6% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,328,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 757.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,555,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,584,000 after buying an additional 3,140,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

