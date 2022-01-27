Cowen Increases Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $120.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Cowen from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.41.

Shares of STX stock traded up $17.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.00. 123,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,274. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 194,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after buying an additional 133,393 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 732,821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,794,000 after buying an additional 297,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

