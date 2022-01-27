Creative Planning Buys 18,225 Shares of FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in FFBW were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FFBW by 13.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBW opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83. FFBW, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

