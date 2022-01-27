Creative Planning Buys New Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $76.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.49. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.2426 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

