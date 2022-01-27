Creative Planning Has $429,000 Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $508,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 12.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 18.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 640,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,225,000 after acquiring an additional 97,705 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAR. Stephens raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.40.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.12. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

