Creative Planning Has $452,000 Stock Position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACES. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average of $69.04.

