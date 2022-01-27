Creative Planning Invests $475,000 in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 130,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $31.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

