Creative Planning Sells 10,732 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,732 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in iQIYI by 144.1% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iQIYI in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQ shares. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.87.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.78. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

