Creative Planning Sells 10,878 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,945 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,878 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMO opened at $41.08 on Thursday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2189 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IMO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

