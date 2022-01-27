Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.61) to €15.90 ($18.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target (down from €15.50 ($17.61)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.18) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crédit Agricole currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Shares of CRARY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 85,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,106. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.89.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

