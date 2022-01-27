Credit Suisse AG Has $109.42 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48,487 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.23% of Agilent Technologies worth $109,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 301,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after buying an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604.

Shares of A opened at $133.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.40. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on A shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

