Credit Suisse AG Has $118.04 Million Stock Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,807,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 186,264 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 4.36% of Evolent Health worth $118,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Evolent Health by 444.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $556,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,000. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 2.12. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.23.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

