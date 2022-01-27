Credit Suisse AG Has $128.69 Million Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,154,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.22% of Natera worth $128,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Natera by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Natera by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $39,897.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $82,105.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,115 shares of company stock valued at $13,494,651. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $63.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.02 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.82.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

