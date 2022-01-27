Credit Suisse AG Has $152.51 Million Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,681,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,659 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Pinduoduo worth $152,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $54.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -676.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $83.04.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

