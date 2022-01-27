Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,795 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.30% of Amphenol worth $132,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 534.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amphenol by 798.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APH opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.05.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.