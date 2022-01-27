Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY)’s stock price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.77 and last traded at $13.77. Approximately 4,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 275,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $707,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States.

