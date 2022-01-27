Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPG. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.69.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$3.41 and a one year high of C$8.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.71.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$848.20 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$75,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.