Crestline Management LP Grows Stock Position in Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ)

Crestline Management LP raised its position in Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP owned about 0.12% of Viveon Health Acquisition worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition by 353.4% during the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 247,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 192,633 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $594,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Viveon Health Acquisition by 105.1% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 953,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 488,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VHAQ opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

