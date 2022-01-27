Crestline Management LP Has $2.12 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Crestline Management LP lessened its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,854 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,595,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 832,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $114.85 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

