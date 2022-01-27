Crestline Management LP Invests $101,000 in CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAQ. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CleanTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,959,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $13,135,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in CleanTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $13,902,000. 67.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanTech Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. CleanTech Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95.

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

