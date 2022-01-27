Crestline Management LP Makes New $856,000 Investment in Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 87,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000. Crestline Management LP owned about 0.23% of Big Sky Growth Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,748,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $4,800,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,934,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSKY stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.71.

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.

