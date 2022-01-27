Crestline Management LP Makes New Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NIO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,731 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,324,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,447,000 after buying an additional 1,433,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,868,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,212,000 after buying an additional 384,556 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 12.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,371,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,905,000 after buying an additional 1,011,371 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,147,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,441,000 after buying an additional 46,991 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $64.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 2.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. Research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised their price target on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

